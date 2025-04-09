Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.67 and last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 499181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.