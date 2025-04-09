Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.84 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 14633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
