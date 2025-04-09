Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.84 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 14633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,455,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after buying an additional 642,813 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $10,425,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 919,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

