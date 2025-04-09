Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,399,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,117 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $55.54.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
