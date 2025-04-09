Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,399,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,117 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $55.54.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 576.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

