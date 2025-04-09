Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,988,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

