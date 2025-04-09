Veren (NYSE:VRN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.93. Veren shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3,128,301 shares.

Veren Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veren

Veren Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRN. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Veren by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter worth about $12,492,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veren in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Veren in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Veren by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.