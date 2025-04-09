Veren (NYSE:VRN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.93. Veren shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3,128,301 shares.
Veren Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Veren Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veren
Veren Company Profile
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veren
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.