Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 39486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 643.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 5,916.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 701,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

