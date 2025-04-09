Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – Should You Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 757,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.