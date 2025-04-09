Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 21.9% – Should You Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 79,001,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 68,959,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £675,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. Analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

