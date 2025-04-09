Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $61.89. 8,452,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,876,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after purchasing an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

