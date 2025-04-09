Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 173032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $711.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

