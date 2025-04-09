Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market cap of $897.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.