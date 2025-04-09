Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,655,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,601,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of V stock opened at $307.92 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.