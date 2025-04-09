Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Posts Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%.
Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ VMAR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $1,039.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.
About Vision Marine Technologies
