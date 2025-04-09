Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Buys 34,000 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,252. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Gregg Williams bought 44,400 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VANI. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivani Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vivani Medical

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.