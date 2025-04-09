Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

