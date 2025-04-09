Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

