Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,326,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

