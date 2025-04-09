Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

