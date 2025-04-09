Waddell & Associates LLC Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.05 and a twelve month high of $258.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

