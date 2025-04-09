Waddell & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.08 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 69.10%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,960. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $159,593.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,163.67. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,196 shares of company stock valued at $962,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.