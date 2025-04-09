Waddell & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF comprises 6.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 14.11% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $59,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.10.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.