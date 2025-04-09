Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

