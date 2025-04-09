Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.63 and last traded at $83.85. Approximately 7,137,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,796,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.