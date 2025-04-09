Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 557,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $795.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

