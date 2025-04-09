Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 16.1% – What’s Next?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shot up 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $28.04. 4,810,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,947,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.84.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $242,803.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,814.17. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,532 shares of company stock worth $5,090,232 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

