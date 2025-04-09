Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $266.03 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day moving average of $315.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

