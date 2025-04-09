Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,529,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 292,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 240,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $68.88 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

