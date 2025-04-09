Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

