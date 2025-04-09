Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after buying an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $111.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

