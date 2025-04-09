Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $511,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.25%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

