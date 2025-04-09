Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 134.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Comerica by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

