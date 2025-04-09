Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,074 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.