Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,969 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

