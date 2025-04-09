Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Tower by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after buying an additional 314,769 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 432,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
American Tower Price Performance
American Tower stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.37. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
