Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING):

4/7/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

2/28/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $359.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $340.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $365.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.58.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

