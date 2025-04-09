Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING):
- 4/7/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2025 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 2/28/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $359.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $340.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $365.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.
Wingstop Price Performance
WING stock opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.58.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.