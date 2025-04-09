Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 8,552 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.68% of Energizer worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Energizer by 5,308.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

