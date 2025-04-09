Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 12,444 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $376.33 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.31 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.18.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.