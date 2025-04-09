Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,239 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.