Wellington Management Group LLP Has $14.83 Million Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.68% of First Mid Bancshares worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 45,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 327.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMBH. Hovde Group cut their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

FMBH opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

