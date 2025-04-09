Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.10 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 517.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,771 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after buying an additional 574,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4,594.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 569,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 557,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

