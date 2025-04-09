Wellington Management Group LLP Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,754 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Get Our Latest Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.