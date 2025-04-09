Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,786,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 478,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.6 %

BMO opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

