Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,480 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

