Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 13,291 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Pentair worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Quarry LP increased its position in Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Pentair by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

