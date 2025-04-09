Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 9,122 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.14% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $3,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.