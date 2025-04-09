Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 951 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.79% of PHINIA worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in PHINIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PHINIA by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PHINIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PHINIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,054,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PHIN opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHIN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Report on PHINIA

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.