Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOKF. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,516,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $21,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 184,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,281,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

