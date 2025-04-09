Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DD. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

