Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $110.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Westlake from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.80. 674,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29. Westlake has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 10,113.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Westlake by 404.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

