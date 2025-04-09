Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 22,441 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.94% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $69,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,049,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,828,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

